Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 310 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total value of $83,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $85,870.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $84,090.60.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total value of $85,169.40.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $86,539.60.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total value of $83,142.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total value of $85,956.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $267.57 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.51 and a 200 day moving average of $264.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

