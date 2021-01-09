Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.15. 159,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,686. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. Fanuc has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $26.31.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

