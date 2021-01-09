FARO Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,883 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 17,339% compared to the typical daily volume of 28 put options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FARO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of FARO opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.40. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $77.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 57.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth $154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the third quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

