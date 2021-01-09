Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.70.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $217.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.09 and a 200-day moving average of $194.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

