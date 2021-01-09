Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. AlphaValue raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 221.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.62. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 617,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 209,488 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 308.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 52.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 109.1% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 137,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 71,995 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

