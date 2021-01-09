Financial Contrast: Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) & Westech Capital (OTCMKTS:WTECQ)

Westech Capital (OTCMKTS:WTECQ) and Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Westech Capital and Navient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westech Capital N/A N/A N/A Navient 9.65% 25.22% 0.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westech Capital and Navient’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westech Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Navient $5.53 billion 0.37 $597.00 million $2.64 4.14

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than Westech Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.0% of Navient shares are held by institutional investors. 51.6% of Westech Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Navient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Westech Capital and Navient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westech Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Navient 0 2 5 0 2.71

Navient has a consensus target price of $12.07, indicating a potential upside of 10.54%. Given Navient’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navient is more favorable than Westech Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Westech Capital has a beta of 16.7, meaning that its stock price is 1,570% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navient has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Navient beats Westech Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westech Capital Company Profile

Westech Capital Corp. operates as a financial services holding company. The company, through its subsidiary, provides brokerage and investment banking services. Its services include analysis of distressed and high yield corporate debt, high yield municipal bonds, mortgage-backed securities, and special situation securities; fixed income and equity instruments brokerage and trading; and corporate finance and strategic advisory services to middle-market companies. Westech Capital Corp. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. On August 8, 2017, the voluntary petition of Westech Capital Corp. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on March 14, 2016.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions. It also holds, originates, and acquires consumer loans; and performs servicing activities on its own education loan portfolio, including private education loans, and private education refinance loans. In addition, the company offers revenue cycle management and business processing services; and healthcare services that include revenue cycle outsourcing, accounts receivable management, extended business office support, and consulting engagement for federal, state, and municipal clients; public authorities; and healthcare organizations. Further, it provides customizable solutions for its clients that include hospitals, hospital systems, medical centers, large physician groups, and other healthcare providers; and corporate liquidity portfolio and debt repurchase services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

