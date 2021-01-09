Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) (CVE:FYL) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) (CVE:FYL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.10. Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 34,500 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$9.33 million and a PE ratio of -100.00.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) (CVE:FYL)

Finlay Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia, Canada. It focuses on the exploration for gold-rich copper porphyry, epithermal gold, and mesothermal silver-copper targets, as well as lead, zinc, arsenic, bismuth, and tellurium deposits.

