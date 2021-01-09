Fireball (FIRE) Price Hits $0.39

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Fireball has a total market capitalization of $7,917.01 and $1.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fireball has traded 77.4% lower against the dollar. One Fireball token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00104972 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.70 or 0.00317188 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000150 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002399 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012369 BTC.

About Fireball

Fireball is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,141 tokens. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

Fireball Token Trading

Fireball can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

