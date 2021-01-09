First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of FCF opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.57 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 54,277 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

