First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FMBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens raised First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Mid Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $588.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $181,332.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 179.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 400.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth $204,000. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

