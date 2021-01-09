First Montauk Financial (OTCMKTS:FMFN) versus Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Financial Analysis

First Montauk Financial (OTCMKTS:FMFN) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get First Montauk Financial alerts:

This table compares First Montauk Financial and Morgan Stanley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Montauk Financial N/A N/A N/A Morgan Stanley 19.16% 12.33% 1.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Montauk Financial and Morgan Stanley, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Montauk Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Morgan Stanley 0 9 15 0 2.63

Morgan Stanley has a consensus price target of $60.38, suggesting a potential downside of 19.76%. Given Morgan Stanley’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley is more favorable than First Montauk Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Montauk Financial and Morgan Stanley’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Montauk Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Morgan Stanley $53.82 billion 2.53 $9.04 billion $4.98 15.11

Morgan Stanley has higher revenue and earnings than First Montauk Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of First Montauk Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Morgan Stanley beats First Montauk Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Montauk Financial Company Profile

First Montauk Financial Corp. operates as financial services holding company for First Montauk Securities Corp. It provides securities brokerage and investment services to a diverse retail and institutional clients, as well as corporate finance and investment banking services to corporations and businesses. The company was founded on December 20, 1963 and is headquartered in Red Bank, NJ.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments. The Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. This segment also provides sales and trading services, including sales, financing, prime brokerage, and market-making services in equity and fixed income products consisting of foreign exchange and commodities; corporate and commercial real estate loans, which provides secured lending facilities and financing for sales and trading customers, as well as asset-backed and mortgage lending; and wealth management services, investment, and research services. The Wealth Management segment offers various financial services and solutions covering brokerage and investment advisory services; financial and wealth planning services; stock plan administration services; annuity and insurance products; securities-based lending, residential real estate loans, and other lending products; and banking and retirement plan services to individual investors and small to medium-sized businesses and institutions. The Investment Management segment provides various investment strategies and products comprising equity, fixed income, liquidity, and alternative/other products to benefit/defined contribution plans, foundations, endowments, government entities, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and third-party fund sponsors and corporations through a network of institutional and intermediary channels. Morgan Stanley was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for First Montauk Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Montauk Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.