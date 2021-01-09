First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $190.46

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $190.46 and traded as low as $187.50. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $187.50, with a volume of 928 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.39.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter.

About First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans.

