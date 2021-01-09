First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Trading Up 2.1%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) was up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.83 and last traded at $32.83. Approximately 133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNLIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First National Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on First National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on First National Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on First National Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60.

About First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

