First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.49 and last traded at $28.57. Approximately 233,641 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 63,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGOV. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 149,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

