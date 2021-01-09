Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

FSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:FSR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,992,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,052. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60. Fisker has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

