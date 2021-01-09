Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Flexible Solutions International stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 45,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,077. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million.

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

