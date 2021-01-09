FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Shares Up 0.2%

FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.17. Approximately 176,057 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 116,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 154,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,877,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 86,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000.

