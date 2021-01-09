FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded FLIR Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 67,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

