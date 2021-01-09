Flowchain (FLC) Trading Down 54.8% Over Last 7 Days

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $16,382.06 and $10,876.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 54.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00042471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,492.34 or 0.03676053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00031603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.00288338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012787 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

