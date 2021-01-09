Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

FLUIF has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded Fluidra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

FLUIF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250. Fluidra has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

