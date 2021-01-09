FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to post sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rowe raised their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.53.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

FMC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.08. 581,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,833. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $123.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

