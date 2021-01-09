FMC (NYSE:FMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $122.98

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.98 and last traded at $122.80, with a volume of 6328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.09.

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

