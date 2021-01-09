Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Forrester Research presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FORR opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $832.33 million, a PE ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $108.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $75,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,102.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $38,280.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,564.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,813. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,779,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after buying an additional 94,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 143,435 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 801,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 3.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 437,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

