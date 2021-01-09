Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FBRX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.23.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBRX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $142,460,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 29.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

