Founders Advantage Capital (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Trading Up 41.2%

Shares of Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) were up 41.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, Clarus Securities upgraded Founders Advantage Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.07.

About Founders Advantage Capital (OTCMKTS:BRLGF)

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

