FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fox is expected to benefit from the growing demand for live programming. Robust adoption of Fox News and Fox Business Network (FBN) is expected to drive user base in the near term. The company generates a major portion of advertising revenues from live programming, which is relatively immune to the rapidly growing competition from subscription-based video-on-demand services. Also, increasing affiliate-fee revenues are expected to drive the top line. However, decline in the local advertising market as a result of the coronavirus outbreak is an overhang. Stiff competition from cable networks and digital sports and news content providers like Facebook, Twitter and ESPN+ for ad dollars is a concern. Moreover, higher spending on sports programming rights is expected to hurt profits. Fox’s shares have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on FOXA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a sector weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.17.

FOXA stock opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. FOX has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 131.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

