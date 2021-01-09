Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) Shares Down 0%

Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA)’s share price was down 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 4,172 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

