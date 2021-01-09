Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.15. 28,594 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 9,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period.

