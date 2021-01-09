Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.17 and last traded at $39.03. Approximately 2,421 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,630,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 73.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period.

