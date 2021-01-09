Fraport AG (FRA.F) (FRA:FRA) Receives €39.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fraport AG (FRA.F) (FRA:FRA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €39.58 ($46.56).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Fraport AG (FRA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fraport AG (FRA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fraport AG (FRA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fraport AG (FRA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Fraport AG (FRA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Get Fraport AG (FRA.F) alerts:

Fraport AG (FRA.F) stock opened at €46.50 ($54.71) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €48.20 and its 200 day moving average is €39.37. Fraport AG has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($114.42).

About Fraport AG (FRA.F)

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG (FRA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG (FRA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.