Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Nord/LB

Nord/LB reissued their buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FMS. ValuEngine cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.10.

FMS opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 28.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

