Freyrchain (FREC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Freyrchain (CURRENCY:FREC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Freyrchain has a market capitalization of $68,617.71 and $1.00 worth of Freyrchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freyrchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Freyrchain has traded up 86.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Freyrchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00039376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.47 or 0.00277790 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00028692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.45 or 0.02796723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Freyrchain Token Profile

Freyrchain (CRYPTO:FREC) is a token. Freyrchain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Freyrchain is medium.com/@freyrchain. The Reddit community for Freyrchain is /r/Freyrchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Freyrchain’s official Twitter account is @freyrchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Freyrchain’s official website is www.freyrchain.org.

Freyrchain Token Trading

Freyrchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freyrchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freyrchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freyrchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Freyrchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freyrchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.