Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 142 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Nordson by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nordson by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $203.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $216.87. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. TheStreet cut shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.