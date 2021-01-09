Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 69 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth about $827,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS stock opened at $374.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $375.78.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

