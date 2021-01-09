Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

IWO opened at $303.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $307.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

