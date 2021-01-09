Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 24,885 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 25,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $81.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Truist upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

