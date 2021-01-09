Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $44,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $194.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.84.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

