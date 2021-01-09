Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases Shares of 6,541 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,541 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after acquiring an additional 64,371 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 743,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 221,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 86.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,759 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 210,978 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,432,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

