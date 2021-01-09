Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 2,301 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 888.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 52.0% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $98.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

