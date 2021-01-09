Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to announce sales of $194.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $192.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.50 million. Funko reported sales of $213.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $615.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $599.31 million to $622.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $728.27 million, with estimates ranging from $699.90 million to $755.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $191.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.10 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.98.

FNKO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. 318,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,147. The firm has a market cap of $522.34 million, a P/E ratio of -38.96, a PEG ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $16.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Funko by 777.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 901,110 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 42,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Funko by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

