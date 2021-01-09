Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $2.50. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 537,859 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Future FinTech Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of Future FinTech Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

