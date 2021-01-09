FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Issued By B. Riley

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $592.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 118.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 37,973 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,245,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

