FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.74). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 560,545 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 411,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

