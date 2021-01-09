FY2020 Earnings Forecast for TimkenSteel Co. Issued By G.Research (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) – Analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for TimkenSteel in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.05). G.Research also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $205.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 13.60%.

TMST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TimkenSteel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of TMST opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.09. TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 3,889.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TimkenSteel by 295.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

