FY2020 EPS Estimates for Radian Group Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Radian Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

RDN opened at $21.20 on Friday. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,911,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Radian Group by 871.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,573,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Radian Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,116,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after purchasing an additional 846,224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,131,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,859,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 404,071 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.