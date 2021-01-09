FY2020 EPS Estimates for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

SC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

NYSE SC opened at $21.07 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 78,783 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,996,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,269,000 after purchasing an additional 139,262 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 158.6% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 26,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 93.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 399,249 shares in the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

