FY2020 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $19.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.66 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SIVB. Truist increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.75.

SIVB stock opened at $424.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.63 and a 200-day moving average of $280.83. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $437.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share.

In other SVB Financial Group news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4,465.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.