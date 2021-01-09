FY2020 EPS Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.91 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TXRH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.19, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $84.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $257,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,173.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,568,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 426,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,588. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

