FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Investec upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NYSE RDY opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.41. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

