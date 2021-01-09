FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rio Tinto Group Raised by Analyst (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $9.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.03.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RIO. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $86.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $108.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,793,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $712,235,000 after purchasing an additional 266,443 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 625,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after purchasing an additional 221,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,357,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,269,000 after purchasing an additional 190,884 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,452,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,071,000. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

